President Nana Akuffu Addo To Attend CAF Awards Gala In Accra Tonight

President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akuffu Addo will be the guest of honour at today’s Aitoe CAF Awards Gala at the Accra International Conference Center.

The 2018 awards night is highly expected to attract several respectable football personalities will have the leader of the Ghana armed forces grace the occasion.

The Akuffu Addo led administration will be hosting the event for the first time in Ghana.

The Awards Night is also expected to be attended by the CAF president Ahmad Ahmad and his vice Kwesi Nyantakyi would doubles as the President of the Ghana Football Association.

Other executives from the continent's football governing body are expected to attend the occasion.

Dr Ahmad Ahamd and his vice president on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on former Ghana President Jerry John Rawlings who is also expected to grace the occasion tonight.

This will be the fifth time Ghana is hosting the CAF Awards Gala.