African Footballer Of The Year Nominees To Address Media Ahead Of Main Event

All three nominees for the Aiteo CAF 2017 African Footballer of the Year award will address a press conference on Thursday afternoon before the main event at 6 pm.

Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah and his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane are in Accra for the topmost award with Gabonese forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang also nominated for the Award.

The press conference will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre at 3:45 pm before the main event which will be held at 6 pm.

Nominees for the various categories have all arrived in Accra for the ceremony which will be graced by the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo.

Some African football legends including Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, Geremi N’jitap etc have all arrived for the event.

CAF President Ahmad addressed the media on various issues at a press conference held on Wednesday.