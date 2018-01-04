EXCLUSIVE: Former Great Olympics Goalkeeper Joins Karela United

Ghana Premier League debutants Karela United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Michael Sai on a three-year deal.

The agile custodian was an undisputed starter for Great Olympics during their premier campaign last term.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to a host of clubs in the local league following his stupendous performance for the Dade Boys.

But the Nzema-based outfit have stolen a match on their competitors to sign the former Ghana U-20 shot-stopper on a three-year deal ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

He is expected to replicate his fine form for the side when the Ghana Premier League kicks off next month.

