Asante Kotoko Goalie Reveals He Always Looks Up To Van Der Sar

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has disclosed he always draws inspiration from former Manchester United goalkeeper, Edwin Van Der Sar and he determined to emulate him.

The former WAFA shot-stopper played an integral role in helping the Porcupine Warriors to clinch the 2017 MTN FA Cup defeating Hearts of Oak by 3:1.

At the end of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season, Annan emerged as the goalkeeper with most clean sheet aiding the Warriors to finish on the 5th position with 43 points.

Speaking to the official club website in an interview, he said, "I'm 23 years old now and Edwin Van Der Sar is one I look up to. He had the complete package of qualities as a goalkeeper and I do watch his videos a lot," he told the club's website.

"As a player, personal glories are almost always tied to your club's successes and that's what I look forward to; winning more trophies for the club for the club so I get my name in there in the annals of the club's history someday in future. I want to be remembered in the history of Asante Kotoko SC," he said.

Annan further revealed which teams gave him the toughest match last season.

"Well, playing for Kotoko also means every game is a big one but I will put our trips away to Aduana Stars and Ebusua Dwarfs as the toughest.

"These are matches in which we showed a lot of mental fortitude, strength and character and we got decent results from there."