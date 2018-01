OFFICIAL… Asante Kotoko Submit 26 Man Squad To CAF

Asante Kotoko have submitted a 26 man squad ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup campaign next season.

The list, as seen below, comprises 3 Goalkeepers, 7 Defenders, 12 Midfielders and 4 strikers.

Goalkeepers

Felix Annan

Michael Abu

Ibrahim Danlad

Defenders

Amos Kwasi Frimpong

Edwin Frimpong Manso

Eric Akomanin Donkor

Augustine Sefah

Awudu Nafiu

Adams Wahab

Emmanuel Owusu

Midfielders

Owusu Jackson

Mohammed Vie Sylla

Kwame Boahene

Douglas Owusu Ansah

Baba Mahama

Jordan Opoku

Seth Opare

Kwesi Nti

Michael Yeboah

Collins Ameyaw

Frank Sarfo Gyamfi

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Strikers

Sadick Adams

Obed Owusu Ampong

Abass Mohammed

Yakubu Mohammed