Italian side Genoa Considering Loan Offer For Ghana Midfielder Afriyie Acquah

Italian Serie A side Genoa are weighing up a loan offer for Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah in the ongoing winter transfer window, according to reports in the Italian tabloids.

Acquah, who has been an integral part of the Granatas since joining from German side TSG Hoffenheim, has found his playing opportunities this season limited following the arrival of Venezuelan enforcer Tomas Rincon in the summer.

The 25-year-old is reported to be unhappy with his situation at the club and he's keen to move elsewhere to enjoy regular playing minutes.

And according to reports in Italy, Genoa are considering a loan offer for the player to bolster their midfield ranks in the second half of the campaign.

But the club's position on the matter is definite, coach Sinisa Mihajlovic will have to sanction the move before the club enters into any form of negotiation with Genoa.

The 29-capped Ghana midfielder has made only three Serie A appearance for the Turin-based outfit in the ongoing

