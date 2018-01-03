EPL Wrap: Man City Go 15 Points Clear; Spurs, West Ham And Palace Win

Runaway leaders Manchester City showed no ill-effects from the end of their 18-game Premier League winning run by comfortably beating Watford.

Playing two days after the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, City took just 38 seconds to open the scoring as Raheem Sterling slotted home Leroy Sane's cross for the quickest goal in the Premier League this season.

City doubled their lead courtesy of own goal before Aguero added third after the break.

Andy Carroll's first two goals of the season - the second a 94th-minute winner - earned West Ham a dramatic victory over West Brom at London Stadium.

The visitors took the lead when James McClean's 25-yard strike took a deflection off Angelo Ogbonna and looped over goalkeeper Adrian.

But England international Carroll powerfully headed in from Aaron Cresswell's fine left-wing cross to bring the Hammers level.

And the striker secured victory in the closing seconds when he steered in Marko Arnautovic's low cross to take West Ham out of the bottom three.

Elsewhere, Tottenham overtook Arsenal to climb to fifth place in the Premier League table as they beat bottom side Swansea City at a sodden Liberty Stadium.

And Crystal Palace produced a gutsy second-half display to cancel out Shane Long's first goal in 11 months and leave Southampton 17th on the table.

Long had given Saints the lead at St Mary's, ending a run of 34 competitive games without a goal, as the home side bettered the first-half.

But Palace switched to a 4-4-2 system after the break and profited when James McArthur volleyed in from close range.

The goal arrived at the away side's best spell and they built on it when Luka Milivojevic smartly curled home the winner from 25 yards, extending Southampton's winless run to nine matches.