Wa All Stars Midfielder David Abagna Nominated For 2017 SWAG Most Promising Star Of The Year

Wa All Stars enterprising midfielder David Abanga Sandam has been nominated for the 2017 SWAG Most Promising Star of the Year award.

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana after carefully scrutinizing a tall list of young athletes who showed huge potential with their exploits in 2017 could not ignore the sensational midfielder who shot onto the football scene with amazing skills.

Just 18 years old, Abagna scored 13 goals in his first season for Wa All Stars in the Ghana Premier League as well scoring decisive goals to get them to the semifinals of the FA Cup.

The amazing youngster was the biggest thing to have happened to in the season and not only did he emerge their top scorer at the end of the league, Abagna also came up as one of the few players in the league who played all the 30 league matches.

His work rate was very admirable and has been tagged by many coaches to be a great asset to the senior national team soon.

Abagna will, however, face competition from stiff competition from weightlifter Richmond Osafo who also showed huge potential in 2017 by winning a medal at the Commonwealth Championship.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com