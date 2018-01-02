Blame GFA For World Cup Failure – George Afriyie

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie believes his outfit should be blamed for the country’s inability to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

After playing in three straight FIFA World Cups, the three-time African champions were looking forward to book the only slot available in Group E but failed to take up their chances.

After six matches played in the World Cup qualifiers, Ghana finished on the 3rd position with 7 points winning 1, drawing 4 and losing 1 paving way for Egypt to play in the 2018 Mundial.

According to him, the GFA failed in ensuring they give the players the needed support to qualify.

“I am not going to blame individuals for Ghana’s failure to qualify for Russia 2018. We the Football Association will take all the blame. We would have been praised if we qualified so blame us for the failure”, he told Asempa FM.

“The GFA should be blamed for all the things that went wrong in Ghana football last year.

“We faced a lot of challenges as an association which also affected our national teams so on a scale of 1-10; I will score the GFA 5 out of 10,” he added.