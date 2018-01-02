Competing In Africa Will Be Difficult But… - Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalie, Felix Annan believes competing in the CAF Confederations Cup next season won’t come easy but with hard work, his outfit will raise the flag of Ghana high.

The Porcupine Warriors who won the 2017 MTN FA Cup after defeating their archrivals, Hearts of Oak 3:1 will represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup.

However, the former WAFA shot-stopper admits playing in Africa is a big stage with quality players all over Africa coming to show but believes they will go in strongly to be counted at the end.

“We are not just going to show but will compete very well to prevail. It is not an easy tournament with quality players and good clubs but we will do our best to make our fans proud,” Annan told Asempa FM.

Felix Annan kept the poles as the Reds beat Hearts of Oak 3:1 at the Tamale Sports stadium in October.