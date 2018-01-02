Asante Kotoko Duo Awal Mohammed And Abeiku Ainooson Joins Kuwaiti Club Al-Fahaheel

Asante Kotoko defenders, Awal Mohammed and Abeiku Ainooson have completed their switch to Kuwaiti Club Al-Fahaheel.

The pair completed a switch to the Club after signing two years each with the Fahaheel-based side.

Awal played a role in helping the Porcupine Warriors to win the 2017 MTN FA Cup.

However, Ainooson have struggled to get first team play after finishing the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season on loan with Ashanti Gold.

Both players left the shores of the country three days ago and penned a deal with Al-Fahaheel for the next two years.

They join Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila who plays for Al Qadsia in the Kuwaiti top-flight.

Kotoko have already found replacements for the duo after signing Wahab Adams from League Champions Aduana Stars and Emmanuel Owusu from Division one side Nea Salemina.

The Porcupine Warriors are likely to an additional defender before the transfer window comes to and later this month.

