Swansea City Striker Jordan Ayew Makes English Premier League Team Of The Week

Swansea City striker, Jordan Ayew has been named in Whoscored.com’s Premier League team of the week.

The former Aston Villa goal poacher stats against Watford handed him a place as one of the best players in week 20 of the English Premier League.

Ayew goal helped Swansea City to beat Watford 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was rated 7.9 by Whoscored.com, making him one of the two top-rated attackers over the weekend as he joined Liverpool’s Roberto Firminho.

Manchester United’s Ashley Young as well as Chelsea trio of Anthony Rudigar, Willian and Danny Drinkwater all made the team of the week.

.@ChelseaFC dominate our Premier League team of the week on the back of their comfortable 5-0 win over Stoke, with @willianborges88 earning himself a perfect 10https://t.co/BIw8fiiPO3 pic.twitter.com/ywBDGuXfjh — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 1, 2018

Jordan Ayew is on three goals for struggling Swansea City so far this season.