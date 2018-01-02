I Am Not Happy At Kotoko - Ernest Sowah

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ernest Sowah has given the clearest indication that he is not a happy man at Kotoko.

In an interview with Kumasi based Angel FM, Sowah revealed that Chief Executive Officer of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei has accused him of taking bribe in front of the playing body inside the dressing room immediately after the GPL week 30 game against Liberty Professionals.

"I have one more year left in my contract, I am pleading not to the supporters but rather to the management of Asante Kotoko to terminate my contract mutually, I am not happy at the club".

According to multiple reports in the local media, the goalie could be on his way to Hearts of Oak ahead of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season.