Isaac Amoako Not Perturbed By Competition To Be Dreams FC No. 1 Goalie

Dreams FC new goalkeeper, Isaac Amoako has disclosed that he is not perturbed by competition for the club's number one spot.

The experienced shot-stopper joined the newly promoted side after his ten years' union with Asante Kotoko SC came to an end after the club refused to hand him a new contract.

The former B.A Stars goalie will battle it out with experienced Philemon McCarthy and Ishawu Yahaya for the first choice goalkeeping role.

"Talking about me being scared of competition in the team is something that you must take out because this is what have been doing since my childhood," he told the Club's website Dreamfc.com.

"Competition is no threat at all. I came to meet others here but I am going to give them the normal respect as teammates because we are all working to achieve the same objective by moving Dreams forward. Even though there is going be a competition, I believe it's going to be a healthy one."

"Talking of Philemon McCarthy, I know he has a lot of experience because I have worked with him before."

The 34-year-old goalkeeper, however, indicated he and his new teammates will work as a unit to make sure they achieve the club's target in the end.

"But I believe they ( existing players) will also welcome me as one of their brothers and we are going to work together and it's not going to be any competition that will bring any bad problem because any club I join I try bring that kind of unity among we the playing body to be able to achieve one goal, because at the end of the day it's going to be the image of Dreams we taking high not our individual differences," he added.