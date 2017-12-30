Photos: BA United, Bofoakwa Tano Players Donates To Two Children’s Homes Ahead of Sunday’s Clash

Players of BA United and Boafoakwa Tano made donations to two children’s homes in Sunyani ahead of Sunday’s game dubbed ‘Who own the city’.

The players of the two teams were at the Compassion Is Love Action Children’s Home and Hanukkah Children’s Home to make the donations.

BA United and Bofoakwa United will battle it out at the Sunyani Coronation Park this Sunday. The upcoming match is been supported by Twellium Foundation producers of Run Energy and Verna Water.

The clash is been put together for the people of Sunyani as there will be a giant trophy at stake.

Photos Below...

