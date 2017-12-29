Techiman Eleven Wonders Depart For Kumasi Today For GHALCA G8 Opener Next Week

Techiman Eleven Wonders are expected in Kumasi today (Friday) 29 December to continue preparations for their GHALCA G8 opener next Sunday against Asante Kotoko.

The Group A opener will be played at the Baba Yara stadium on 7 January.

Eleven Wonders returned to training on Tuesday after a four-day break for Christmas.

Techiman eleven wonders will depart to Kumasi on Friday 29th December 2017 ahead of the Upcoming GHALCA G8 tournament

— Techiman eleven wonders fc (@Txiwonders) December 28, 2017

They will also play Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars on 10 January and their final match will be against Dreams FC four days later.

The detailed tournament schedule has the two semi-final games slated for the 17th and 18th January, with the final fixed for Sunday, 21 January.

