1 hour ago | Football News

PHOTOS: Isaac Amoako Joins Dreams FC

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Dreams FC have confirmed the signing of former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako as our fifth signing of the season.

The experienced shot-stopper sealed a short-term deal at the club’s secretariat on Thursday afternoon following successful medicals at the Philteng Medical Centre earlier this week.

PHOTOS below...

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

