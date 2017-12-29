PHOTOS: Isaac Amoako Joins Dreams FC

Dreams FC have confirmed the signing of former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako as our fifth signing of the season.

The experienced shot-stopper sealed a short-term deal at the club’s secretariat on Thursday afternoon following successful medicals at the Philteng Medical Centre earlier this week.

PHOTOS below...

