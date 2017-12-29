Dreams FC have confirmed the signing of former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako as our fifth signing of the season. The experienced shot-stopper sealed...
PHOTOS: Isaac Amoako Joins Dreams FC
