Former Chelsea and Manchester City star, George Weah wins Liberian presidential runoff with 61% of the votes.
Mr Weah, the only African ever to be named FIFA World Player of the Year, lost to Ms Johnson Sirleaf in a 2005 election as a political novice after a football career that took him to both Chelsea and Manchester City.
He has served in Liberia's Senate since 2015. Below are some of the tweets by some renowned personalities.
From King George to his Excellency Mr President of Liberia 🙏🏿👏🏿💪🏿👌🏿✊🏿I take a bow...hard work work always pays of ..congratulations pic.twitter.com/tDYWdx7Wxt
The 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year has won the Liberian Presidential Election following Tuesday's run-off. According to the National Elections Commission, he polled 98.1% of ballots counted, winning 61.5% of the vote. #Alwaysbelieve 🤗👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/SfH3ge4m2W
Football World Lauds George Oppong Weah For Winning Liberia Presidential Elections
