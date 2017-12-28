Football World Lauds George Oppong Weah For Winning Liberia Presidential Elections

Former Chelsea and Manchester City star, George Weah wins Liberian presidential runoff with 61% of the votes.

Mr Weah, the only African ever to be named FIFA World Player of the Year, lost to Ms Johnson Sirleaf in a 2005 election as a political novice after a football career that took him to both Chelsea and Manchester City.

He has served in Liberia's Senate since 2015.

Below are some of the tweets by some renowned personalities.

From King George to his Excellency Mr President of Liberia 🙏🏿👏🏿💪🏿👌🏿✊🏿I take a bow...hard work work always pays of ..congratulations pic.twitter.com/tDYWdx7Wxt — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) December 28, 2017

A good time to reflect on just how good George Weah was on the pitch through a man who stunningly good himself. pic.twitter.com/HtQlp0vtL8 — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) December 28, 2017

🇱🇷 President George Weah🇱🇷







The 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year has won the Liberian Presidential Election following Tuesday's run-off. According to the National Elections Commission, he polled 98.1% of ballots counted, winning 61.5% of the vote. #Alwaysbelieve 🤗👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/SfH3ge4m2W — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) December 28, 2017

King George is now President George.







Like Thierry Henry says "Oh George".







Fabullus story of George Weah. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) December 28, 2017

Congratulations to former Chelsea player George Weah on becoming president of Liberia 🇱🇷 #CFC pic.twitter.com/RRpI0RNtWc — TCD (@TheChelseaDaily) December 28, 2017

🇱🇷 Introducing Liberia's new President.







🏆 1995 World Player of the Year George Weah. pic.twitter.com/I6A6SRHIwm — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) December 28, 2017