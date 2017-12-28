modernghana logo

Football World Lauds George Oppong Weah For Winning Liberia Presidential Elections

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Former Chelsea and Manchester City star, George Weah wins Liberian presidential runoff with 61% of the votes.

Mr Weah, the only African ever to be named FIFA World Player of the Year, lost to Ms Johnson Sirleaf in a 2005 election as a political novice after a football career that took him to both Chelsea and Manchester City.

He has served in Liberia's Senate since 2015.
Below are some of the tweets by some renowned personalities.

