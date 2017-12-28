Premier League returnees Dreams FC held a stadium patronage forum ahead of the new season. Dreams returned to the Ghana Premier League after finishing as th...
PHOTOS: Dreams FC Hold Stadium Patronage Forum
Premier League returnees Dreams FC held a stadium patronage forum ahead of the new season.
Dreams returned to the Ghana Premier League after finishing as the Group winners in the Zone 3 of the GN Division One League with 71 points in the 2016/17 season.
