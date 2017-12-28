BARCC To Award Seven Asante Kotoko Players

The Brong Ahafo Regional Circles Council (BARCC) will honour six current players of Asante Kotoko and one former player at the maiden BARCC Awards in Sunyani on Thursday.

The award ceremony, which is the first of its kind in the annals of the club's regional supporter’s wing, is to recognize the contribution of Brong Ahafo natives in the playing body and their roles as worthy representatives of the region in the club.

The ceremony, scheduled to kick start at 12:00 noon, will see the BARCC, known for its vibrancy and benevolence towards the club, honouring young Kotoko and National U17 goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim and former goalkeeper Isaac Amoako who served the club for more than a decade.

Other named recipients are midfielders Baba Mahama, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Collins Ameyaw. The rest are strikers Saddick Adams and Abass Mohammed.

The BARCC will also award patrons Francis Opoku Sarfo, Dr Oppong Amoah and Oppong Brenya for their outstanding services toward the group and the club.