Douglas Owusu Ansah Signs First Professional Contract With Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko youngster, Douglas Owusu Ansah, has signed his first professional contract at the club's Secretariat at Odeneho Kwadaso in Kumasi.

The prolific teenage midfielder agreed to a 4-year deal in the presence of his father and manager, Douglas Owusu Ansah Snr, on Wednesday.

Owusu Ansah rose through the club's youth ranks after earning an invitation from coach Steven Polack to join the senior side where he's been involved in the club's preseason activities with performances that have elicited positive reviews from both coaches and teammates.

"Kotoko have always been a big part of my life,” he told the official club website.

"I have been with the youth team since 2015, counting my days till today. It's always a proud moment for me whenever I came close to the senior players. Today, I get to be with them," he said.

"This club is renowned for giving opportunities to young players to progress into the first team and that was a major factor in my decision to sign my first professional contract at this great club".

"I am still young but am looking forward to continuing my development with the help of the coaching staff and I will take every opportunity that comes my way."