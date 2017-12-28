Jordan Opoku Re-Joins Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of Jordan Opoku on a one-year deal in a bid to boost the squad ahead of the coming 2017/18 season.

The player penned down his signature on contract documents at the club's secretariat on Wednesday, ending speculations over his future having been part of the club's preseason training.

The dynamic offensive midfielder joins the Porcupines for the third time having first done so from Feyenoord Academy in 2006, leaving left in 2011. He signed for the Porcupines from Berekum Chelsea in 2013 and left in 2016 and has now earned the third stint - joining from Sakaeo FC in Armenia where he played in the 2017 season.

Kotoko are set to compete in both domestic competitions and the CAF Confederations Cup next season and the playmaker, with all his experience, is expected to add depth with his quality and experience to the squad.

Speaking to the official club website, he said, "We will be playing on both the local front and in Africa and that requires a good team. I am here to do my part to help. Football is a team sport and so it won't take me alone to improve the team but the collective effort of everyone here," he said.

"I am here to do my part and I’m confident that my colleagues would also do theirs so that, together, we can put the team in a respectable position," he concluded.