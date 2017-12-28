Totti: What PSG Paid For Neymar Doesn't Make Sense

Few players have enjoyed the careers that both Francesco Totti and Carles Puyol did as custodians of one domestic club only, with the former suggesting that football has changed, citing the fee paid by Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar as nonsensical.

Totti himself was the subject of monumental offers throughout the course of his career, most notably from Real Madrid, however, he never truly wished to leave the Eternal City.

"The 222 million euros that PSG paid for Neymar doesn't make sense to me," he explained at the International Sports Conference in Dubai.

"These numbers are out of reality.

"I prefer football the way it was long ago, it's changed too much, it's a business today."

Despite the current trend of players leaving clubs early on in their careers, Puyol himself believes there is still hope of certain individuals remaining at one club for the entirety of their sporting journey.

"Football has evolved and cases like ours are not too common anymore," he admitted.

"Though, I believe that many players would like to start and finish their career at the same club.

"There are some cases where a player loves the colours, but they are extremely rare."

What is somewhat surprising about both individuals is how neither has moved into coaching, despite possessing incredible reputations and knowledge of the sport.

The Spaniard quite simply believes that after such a long career in football, he can't dedicate himself to it so intensely once again.

"I've spent so many years thinking about football 24 hours a day," he noted.

"Now I have other priorities, mainly my family.

"I see coaches losing their hair; I don't want that to happen to me."

After Cristiano Ronaldo won his fifth Ballon d'Or the debate over who is the best footballer out of the Portuguese star and Lionel Messi emerged once again.

Totti attempted to be diplomatic in his answer but couldn't look past the diminutive Argentine, whilst also accepting the domestic difficulties Italian teams are facing.

"Messi is number one, but don't tell Cristiano and Neymar I said that," he joked.

"We're going through a difficult moment in Italian football.

"It's difficult for our teams to compete with the potential of Real Madrid, Barcelona or the English teams."