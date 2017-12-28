The Top 10 Most Expensive Football Transfers

Liverpool have agreed to a transfer fee of 84.5 million euros for defender Virgil van Dijk - a new record for the most ever paid for a defender. But the Dutchman is far from being the world's most expensive player.

1 - Neymar

Who could afford to buy a player for 222 million euros? Qatari owned French giants Paris Saint-Germain are certainly one of the very few clubs in the globe capable of it.

In the summer of 2017, Brazilian star Neymar received an offer he could just not refuse from PSG.

The Brazilian left Lionel Messi's shadow in Barcelona for the French capital becoming the world's most expensive footballer.

2 - Ousmane Dembele

The 20-year-old was one of Dortmund's most exciting and promising players. So much so that only after a year of playing in Germany, Barcelona came knocking for his services.

Dembele transferred to Barca for 105 million euros. The deal is the most expensive sale by a German club in football history.

3 - Paul Pogba

In 2016, Manchester United's signing of French international Paul Pogba for a fee of 105 million euros was not only the summer's most notable transfer news - the deal also broke the world transfer record.

Pogba left Juventus to return to his former club on a five-year contract but the transfer record would be broken just a year after.

4 - Gareth Bale

Welsh superstar Gareth Bale became the world's most expensive player in 2013, being transferred to Real Madrid for a fee of 100 million euros after a six-year stint at Tottenham Hotspur.

His move remains the most costly signing ever finalized by the Spanish club.

5 - Cristiano Ronaldo

We don't know whether Cristiano Ronaldo dislikes the fact his 94-million-euro-move from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2009 has regressed to fifth place.

Portugal's most capped player of all time remained the world's most expensive player for four years. Winning this year's Ballon d'Or may nevertheless prove a decent compensation for the Real Madrid star.

6 - Gonzalo Higuain

Scoring 36 goals in 35 league appearances, Gonzalo Higuain had a memorable 2015-2016 season at Napoli. Italy's record champions Juventus were eager to sign the Argentinian striker, paying 90 million euros for his services.

It's hardly surprising Napoli supporters were left upset over the transfer.

7 - Romelo Kukaku

Manchester United paid Everton 84.7 million euros for the Belgium international. After his move to Old Trafford, Lukaku became the most expensive striker in English history.

However, Lukaku has been under heavy criticism as recent performances have fallen short of expectations.

The Belgian's name has been on the scoresheet 10 times this Premier League season.

8 - Virgil van Dijk

Jürgen Klopp has had his eye on him: Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch defender has moved from Southampton to Merseyside for a fee of 84.5 million euros - setting a new world record for a defender.

After conceding 23 goals in 20 Premier League games so far, Klopp has been reminded often enough that he needs to strengthen his defence and this is the price that the club have to pay.

9 - Luis Suarez

In 2014, The Uruguayan striker left Liverpool to join Lionel Messi in Barcelona for a fee of 82 million euros.

Being formerly known for various controversies including a biting incident at the 2014 World Cup, the Uruguayan has since primarily focussed on scoring goals.

In 2015-2016 he won the European Golden Shoe.

10 - Zinedine Zidane

In 2001, Zinedine Zidane joined Real Madrid for a then-record 73.5 million euros after serving Juventus for five years.

The former French player who currently coaches the Spanish record champions and won the Champions League two years in a row is considered one of the most skilful footballers of all time.