Dr. Kwame Kyei, Alhaji Lamini To Grace Brong Ahafo Regional Circles Council Awards Ceremony Today

Asante Kotoko Executive Board Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei and former Board member Alhaji Abu Lamini will grace the Brong Ahafo Regional Circles Council Awards Ceremony on Thursday afternoon in Sunyani.

The ceremony which is slated to take place at the New Standford Hall in Sunyani will also see the Chairman of the National Circles Council (NCC) of Kotoko Kwaku Amponsah and other dignitaries lighting up Brong Ahafo Regional Circles Council (BARCC) end of year awards.

The event which is mainly about awarding outstanding players who are from the Brong Ahafo Region has been welcomed by the rank and file of Asante Kotoko fraternity and is slated to take place in Sunyani at exactly 12:00 noon at the New Standford Hall.

Players who are likely to be honoured at the preeminent program include Sadick Adams, Collins Ameyaw, Baba Mahama, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Isaac Amoako, Abass Mohammed and Ibrahim Danlad.

Supporters of Asante Kotoko are known for their relentless and undiluted support, either through donations or match attendance to inspire their players.

The Porcupine Warriors are on Christmas break and will be back on duty to continue their pre-season ahead of a season promised to be a busy one for the two times Africa Champions on Thursday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com