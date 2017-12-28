Samuel Inkoom Joins Al Merreikh Omdurman

Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom has joined Sudanese side, Al Merreikh Omdurman of the new season.

The former Asante Kotoko defender landed in Sudan two weeks ago and after several discussions done behind closed doors, the two parties have finally reached an agreement.

Details of the contracts are yet to be disclosed by the club. Inkoom joined Omdurman based club as a free agent.

Al Merreikh Omdurman will be Inkoom’s eleventh professional club after clubs like FC Basel, Sekondi Hasaacas, Kotoko, Dnipro, etc.