Abednego Tetteh Joins Al Hilal Obeid In Sudan

Former Bechem United striker, Abednego Tetteh has joined Al Hilal Obeid in Sudan ahead of the new season.

The former Hearts of Oak target penned a two-year deal with the Sudanese side after a fruitful negotiation on Wednesday.

The Ghana international was unattached after his contract with Sudanese side Al Hilal Ombudsman was terminated after their failure to make it to the money zone of the CAF Champions League.

The former MTN FA Cup winner was once invited to train with the senior national team of Ghana under coach Avram Grant.