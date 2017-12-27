modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Football News

Techiman Eleven Wonders Returns For Preseason

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Newly promoted side to Ghana Premier League, Techiman Eleven Wonders has officially resumed preseason ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

The club gave his players some days off to celebrate the festive period.

The team resumed training on Wednesday as they continued their preparation for the upcoming GHALCA G8 tournament.

Techiman eleven wonders have been drawn together with Kotoko, Aduana Stars and Karela United in Group A of the G8 and will play their matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

