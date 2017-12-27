Yahaya Mohammed Reveals Poor Negotiation By Hearts of Oak Management

Yahaya Mohammed did not just turn down the offer to join Accra Hearts of Oak for nothing but poor and indecisive negotiations by the club's leadership, the player has revealed.

The former Asante Kotoko forward was on the verge of joining the Phobians following his return from Tanzania where his stay with Azam FC was truncated.

The player has revealed in an interview with Fox FM, his wish was to join the Rainbow Boys but poor negotiations on the side of the club's management pushed him away.

'Of course, upon my return from Tanzania, I had spoken to Hearts that I will be joining them but by the time Nana (Aduana Stars Patron) spoke to me, Hearts had not made a good offer.

'They wanted me for three years and the offer they were tabling was meagre compared to what Aduana Stars were offering me for two years.

So I asked them to give me what Aduana were offering and I'll play for three years but they were dragging their feet,' Yahaya said.

'Regardless, I insisted, before accepting Aduana Stars' offer that I wanted to play for Hearts so they should offer me what Aduana Stars were offering for me so that I'll sign for them for three years. But they felt they had a policy they won't go against.

'I was ready to play for Hearts but they didn't do their job well and I slipped to Aduana Stars,' Yahaya noted.

The Phobians are still in the waddling market making approaches without signing with many attempts including Charbel Gomez of Benin and several other players slipping away.

