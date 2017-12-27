Yahaya Mohammed Backs Jordan Opoku To Take Kotoko To Greater Heights

Former Kotoko striker Yahaya Mohammed has thrown his weight behind veteran midfielder Jordan Opoku to excel at Kumasi Asante Kotoko if he is finally handed a contract.

Opoku, formerly of Berekum Chelsea and a returnee at Asante Kotoko, is currently training with the Porcupine Warriors expecting to be handed a working contract.

The intelligent midfielder is close to being handed a two-year contract by The Reds following the recommendation of head coach Steve Polack.

And Yahaya Mohammed believes that the returnee is the right midfielder the Porcupine Warriors have long been looking to end their midfield woes.

'Kotoko will only have to prepare Jordan Opoku well. Many people have not realized the proper use of that player hence his being under-utilized,' Yahaya said.

'His signing will open the goal scoring doors for Asante Kotoko because he is a creative midfielder. Many people have chastised Yakubu Mohammed and Obed for not scoring but watch it when Jordan joins them. All those players will start scoring because of Jordan, mark my words,' Yahaya Mohammed told FOX FM in Kumasi.

If Jordan is finally handed a contract by Kotoko, it will be the second time he has returned to the club after first playing for them in 2008 under Bashiru Hayford.

