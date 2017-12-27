modernghana logo

Saddick Adams Discharged From Hospital

Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Boxing Day where was admission for two days.

Adams suffered a concussion in last Sunday's match against rivals Hearts of Oak in the Ghana @60 anniversary match.

He was taken off the field and rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after collapsing to the ground in the first half of the second leg.

A Computered Temography (CT) Scan conducted revealed the player had no brain damage.

A statement read: ''The striker has been discharged from KATH's emergency unit and will be accompanied home by one of Kotoko's medical team member.''

