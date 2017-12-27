Inter Allies returned to training on Wednesday morning after breaking for a few days for the festive season. According to a report by the club, 19 were pres...
Inter Allies Resume Training As Kenichi Yatsuhashi Officially Starts Work
Inter Allies returned to training on Wednesday morning after breaking for a few days for the festive season.
According to a report by the club, 19 were present at the Legon Ajax Park.
New signings Samuel Armah and Michel Otou also reported for duty, they met their new teammates.
Head coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi put the players through some drills before allowing his players to work with the ball.