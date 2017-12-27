CAF Applauds George Oppong Weah For Winning Liberia Presidential Race Amid Declaration

Confederation of Africa Football [CAF], has congratulated former World Footballer of the year, George Oppong Weah after being voted as the next president of Liberia after a run-off.

According to several reports, the former AC Milan is believed to be in a comfortable lead with counting still ongoing beating his opponent Joseph Boakai.

It is however believed that the difference in the polls suggest that the former PSG man is on the verge of becoming the next president of the country.

Weah will be replacing Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in a contest that completes the country’s first democratic transition of power in more than 70 years and remains the only African to have won the FIFA World Footballer of the year.