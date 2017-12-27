Jonathan Mensah Happy To Win Best Humanitarian At Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew has awarded Ghanaian defender, Jonathan Mensah for his humanitarian duties as a footballer.

The energetic defender was named the best humanitarian personality at the end of the season due to his charity works.

Mensah has been extending his hands to the needy back home in the USA where he stays.

His kind gestures towards the less privilege won him the best benevolent player at the Club for his public-spirited works.

“For me, I always like to share and always like to help those in need, it has been part of me and I have been living with it.

“Before every season we are given forms to fill asking us what kind of charity works we want to do because the Club (Columbus Crew) also have their own foundation.

“They monitored my works and at the end of the season, they gave me an award for that I am very happy.

“Getting rewarded for something you like doing is just a great feeling and I am very happy.”

The 27-year-old also had a good season in the MLS where he helped his Club qualify for the plays offs.