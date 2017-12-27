Kurt Okraku Backs Pele, Appiah And Gyan To Follow Footsteps Of George Weah

Chief Executive Officer of Dreams FC, Kurt Okraku is adamant Ghana legends Abedi Pele, Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan have what it takes to take up leadership mantle in the future and has urged them to follow in the footsteps of iconic incoming Liberian president George Oppong Weah.

The former PSG star is on the verge of being announced as the next leader of the West African nation following a contested presidential runoff that took place on Tuesday.

Weah is expected to lead the country's first democratic transition in more than 70 years.

And Kurt Okraku, who doubles as the Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee believes the three top Ghanaian footballers can emulate the feat chalked by the former FIFA World Player of the Year.

"Perhaps I will show my biases and focus my lenses on the immediate generation. I think Abedi Pele, Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan can aspire to such heights," he told Asempa FM on Wednesday.

"If they are interested and decide to educate themselves a bit, they can also become leaders of this country.

"At the end of the day, it's about interest and the desire to serve in different capacities after football. But I think they have the quality required to aspire for such greatness."

Weah is reported to have clinched 12 out of 15 counties to becomes the 25th president of the country.

His opponent, 73-year-old Joseph Boakai - who has been the country's vice president for the last 12 years, got only two counties to vote for him.

Liberians are effectively choosing a successor to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female head of state, whose 12-year rule helped cement peace in Liberia after two bloody civil wars, which spanned 14 years before ending in 2003.