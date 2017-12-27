VIEO... Albert Adomah wants Black Stars return

Aston Villa winger, Albert Adomah in an interview with the official club's Youtube channel has disclosed he wants a quick return to the Ghana national team after exhibiting some impressive performance with the English Championship side.

The former Middlesbrough man is enjoying his best scoring form in his career, netting 11 times in 20 matches for the Villans this term.

Adomah, who has earned 18 caps for the African giants, has not featured for the team since 2015.

And after an impressive start with Villa this season, the in-form wideman, is angling for an opportunity to return to the international fold.

"I was really proud when I got my first call-up for my national team, Ghana. I played against Brazil. I think it's every player's dream to play against one of the best teams in the world," he told the club's official Youtube channel

"I had 20 minutes against Brazil and it was great. I remember playing against Ronaldinho, Pato, Neymar. I exchanged jerseys with Pato and Ronaldinho but didn't keep any of the jerseys instead gave them away to a friend and my brother.

"But if I get called up again, I just have to take my opportunity."