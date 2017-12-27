Lazio Eye January Swoop For Benevento Midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah

According to reports, Lazio are keen on signing Ghana midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah from fellow Serie A campaigners Benevento.

Calcio News reports that head coach Simone Inzaghi is a staunch admirer of the 24-year-old.

It will cost Lazio two million euros to bring the box-to-box midfielder to the Stadio Olimpico

Chibsah has made 13 appearances for Benevento this season.

