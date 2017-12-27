According to reports, Lazio are keen on signing Ghana midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah from fellow Serie A campaigners Benevento. Calcio News reports that hea...
Lazio Eye January Swoop For Benevento Midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah
According to reports, Lazio are keen on signing Ghana midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah from fellow Serie A campaigners Benevento.
Calcio News reports that head coach Simone Inzaghi is a staunch admirer of the 24-year-old.
It will cost Lazio two million euros to bring the box-to-box midfielder to the Stadio Olimpico
Chibsah has made 13 appearances for Benevento this season.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com