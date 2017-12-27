modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Homosexuality: A Product Of Marriage To A Non-Virgin Spouse??—letter To A R...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
25 minutes ago | Sports News

Lazio Eye January Swoop For Benevento Midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah

Ghanasoccernet.com
Lazio Eye January Swoop For Benevento Midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah

According to reports, Lazio are keen on signing Ghana midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah from fellow Serie A campaigners Benevento.

Calcio News reports that head coach Simone Inzaghi is a staunch admirer of the 24-year-old.

It will cost Lazio two million euros to bring the box-to-box midfielder to the Stadio Olimpico

Chibsah has made 13 appearances for Benevento this season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

body-container-line