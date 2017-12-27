Michael Essien has returned to Indonesia and rejoined Persib Bandung for the upcoming season. He featured in a 4-0 win over Sleman United on Boxing Day in a...
Michael Essien Returns To Indonesian Side Persib After Doubts About Future
Michael Essien has returned to Indonesia and rejoined Persib Bandung for the upcoming season.
He featured in a 4-0 win over Sleman United on Boxing Day in a pre-season friendly.
The former Chelsea and Real Madrid star had his future speculated after ending a one-year contract last season.
Essien had also been linked with some stellar clubs in the Indonesian Ligue 1.
