Michael Essien Returns To Indonesian Side Persib After Doubts About Future

Michael Essien has returned to Indonesia and rejoined Persib Bandung for the upcoming season.

He featured in a 4-0 win over Sleman United on Boxing Day in a pre-season friendly.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid star had his future speculated after ending a one-year contract last season.

Essien had also been linked with some stellar clubs in the Indonesian Ligue 1.

