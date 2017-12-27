EXCLUSIVE: Left-Back Imoro Ibrahim Pens One-Year Deal With Karela FC

Promising defender Imoro Ibrahim has completed his move to newly promoted Karela United FC on a one year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The left-back finally put pen on paper on Boxing Day after completing and passing medicals about a month ago.

The 18-year-old prodigy was a revelation in the Ghana Premier League last season as he made three assists and netted once for relegated Bolga All-Stars.

His exploits landed him a debut national team call-up as he made the squad for two-legged CHAN 2018 qualifiers for Ghana.

