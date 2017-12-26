Kayserispor Supporters Attack Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan On Twitter Over Goal-Drought

Supporters of Kayserispor have expressed their disappointment in Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan over his goal drought.

The former Sunderland goal poacher after joining the Turkish Super Lig side has managed to hit the back of the net just once in 5 appearances.

The fans have demanded an improved performance in the second-half of the season as they seek for a top-four finish.

Gyan has failed to score more than 10 league goals since 2015 and pressure is mounting on him from the fans.

The ex-Udinese, Stade Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, and Shanghai SIPG striker has battled with injuries for the last two seasons and has been struggling to recapture his scoring form.

