Anderlecht Coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck Not Surprised Francis Amuzu Scored On His Debut

Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck was not surprised by Francis Amuzu's headline-grabbing performance on his debut.

Amuzu scored the only goal of the match in the 1-0 win over Eupen last Friday.

The 18-year-old was playing his first match for the senior and did a lot of good to his first-team chances.

"I've seen a lot of matches from our youth," Vanhaezebrouck said. "I have very close contact with their coach Emilio Ferrera.

"Amuzu scored a lot the last few weeks with the Reserves (2 goals against Zulte Waregem, 2 goals against STVV and 2 goals against Lokeren), so it's no surprise that he scored against Eupen."

Amuzu has been named in the squad to face Gent on Boxing Day.

