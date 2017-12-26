Striker Saddick Adams Locked In Social Media War-Of-Words With Hearts’ Samudeen Ibrahim After Recovering From Gruesome Injury In Ghana At 60 Defeat

Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams has reacted angrily to a Facebook Timeline update by Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim following the goalless drawn clash between arch-rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Adams, a former player of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, was headbutted by Hearts captain Inusah Musah in the 38th minute and had to be rushed to the hospital where he recovered from unconsciousness.

Hearts of Oak lifted coveted Ghana at 60 trophy after winning the double-legged tie 3-1 on aggregate, that coming from the reverse fixture which was played in Accra.

The Porcupine Warriors striker has become public enemy Number One for the Phobians after netting a hat-trick in the 2017 MTN FA Cup final and also clashing with ex-defender Vincent Atinga in recent clashes.

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall introduced one-time fans-favourite Inusah Musah, returned from a long injury lay-off at the closing stages of last season, and the Yeji-born stopped Adams in his tracks.

Adams woke up in the hospital and took to social media to express his gratitude to fans and ‘ALLAH’ for his recovery.

Adams was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after passing out during the game.

But, Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim, veiled attacks on the former Ghana U17, U20 and U23 attacker in a praise-post to team-mate and captain Inusah Musah and, this left Adams angry, telling the Hearts midfielder to learn good grammar and this led to a big brawl.

Hearts fans regard the results in Kumasi as a revenge over their bitterest rivals after losing the MTN FA Cup final in Tamale.

