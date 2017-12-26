Valencia Boss Marcelino Collides With Wild Boar On Motorway

Once the excitement is over, Christmas can become a bore.

That was the case for Valencia manager Marcelino - but of a different kind.

The Spaniard, 52, was driving home on Christmas Eve when his car collided with a wild boar on the motorway.

The incident took place between Logrono and Bilbao in northern Spain.

Marcelino was "given the all-clear" after being checked over at the hospital.