Valencia Boss Marcelino Collides With Wild Boar On Motorway
Once the excitement is over, Christmas can become a bore.
That was the case for Valencia manager Marcelino - but of a different kind.
The Spaniard, 52, was driving home on Christmas Eve when his car collided with a wild boar on the motorway.
The incident took place between Logrono and Bilbao in northern Spain.
Marcelino was "given the all-clear" after being checked over at the hospital.