Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew scored his first goal since August to help the club secure a point in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Swans, rooted to the bottom of the log standings, looked on course to suffer another defeat, but Ayew emerged from the bench to great effect as the Welsh outfit held Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw.

The Ghana international will be hoping that the goal sparks an upturn in form. The strike was the 26-year-old’s second against the Eagles having netted in a 2-0 win over their opponents earlier this season.

“I’ve been waiting for that goal for some time now,” Ayew told the club’s website. “Every weekend, you want to score but you cannot control the situation.

“My two league goals have come against Palace. I hope I can build on this and, more importantly, help things change for the team.

“It was a good game from us. We tried to get the win, but the most important thing was that we didn’t lose.

“We need to get out of this situation and will fight very hard to do so,” he concluded.