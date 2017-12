Richoff Disability and Educational Foundation has embarked on exhibition through some major streets in Accra, to create public awareness on disability.

The exercise saw participants riding on motorbikes and bicycles to as part of the National Disability Awareness campaign.

The awareness, which was dubbed 'Disability is not inability' started from Lapaz at the Abrantea spot and ended at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex saw physically challenged people riding through Tesano, Abeka Junction, Caprice and Circle.

Mr Richard Offei noted in an interview with GNA Sports, that the main aim was to outdoor Richoff Foundation and also to demonstrate to the general public that the physically challenged is also capable of doing anything.

'The National disability campaign is for people to acknowledge what we the physically challenged can do in society.

'We have realized that the perception about us is far different and we are by this demonstrating to Ghanaians that we are capable, like a one-legged man riding the bicycle, motorbike and manual car.

Mr Offei further noted that they are ready to offer their all to national development and thus calling on government and corporate bodies to incorporate them in activities.

'We have a lot of potentials in us with some members having knowledge in Information Technology, Accounts and some also involved in sports, so what we are campaigning for is more measures to be put in place for our people to leave the streets begging'.

The former captain for National Amputee Football team said 'we have a lot to offer in the Educational sector, the Creative and Art sector'.

Mr Daniel Lomotey, a board member who through motor accident is physically challenged used the occasion to caution the physically challenged in Ghana to embrace their situation with a positive mindset, which would propel them to get fend for themselves.

'The first thing is realizing the potential one has and harnessing it to better one's life and that of the family and society.

'Though at times society and our facilities are not friendly to us, we shouldn't relent but rather, it should propel us to fight ahead for greater heights.

'One thing that has always kept me going is that 'disability is not inability and it has really helped me come this far' he added.