Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Daniel Nii Adjei scored the match winner for TP Mazembe as they secured a crucial 2-1 home win against Supersport United in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup final played at the Stade de Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Saturday.
Mazembe will have to double up their performance when they travel to play the return league in South Africa.
Watch Daniel Nii Adjei Stunner Against Super Sports United
