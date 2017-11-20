South African Side Black Leopards Sign Ghanaian Striker Junior Mensah

South African second-tier side Black Leopards have signed Ghanaian striker, Junior Mensah, to join them in the National First Division league.

The 27-year-old has joined Leopards as a free agent, having recently parted ways with Gabonese outfit CF Mounana, Soccer Laduma has reported.

The player impressed Leopards during a trial with the team and has been added to the Limpopo outfit's roster for the 2017/18 season.

'Junior Mensah was given a chance to train with Black Leopards and he impressed. He previously also played for Ghanaian club, Liberty Professionals FC. He is a big striker from Ghana with lots of experience. He scored goals in Ghana,' said the source.

Leopards recorded an impressive 2-0 win over Mthatha Bucks on the Weekend. The team has moved to 10th on the NFD log.

Having recently appointed Ivan Minnaert to replace Jean Luscuito as their head coach, Leopards are hoping for an improvement in their results and log position.

