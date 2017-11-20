Roy Arthur: Tony Baffoe Will Change Football In Africa

Black Queens Management Committee member Roy Arthur has expressed his belief that newly appointed CAF deputy general secretary, Anthony Baffoe will bring a new age in African football.

The former Ghanaian international was appointed on Thursday to assist Amr Fahmy from Egypt who is the main General Secretary of Africa football ruling body to discharge his duties.

'I wasn't surprised when Tony Baffoe was appointed as deputy general secretary of CAF because this is somebody some of us look up to in our day to day football administration for pieces of advice.

'His appointment to this position will be a new age for Africa football and especially Ghana so don't be shocked to experience a paradigm shift in Africa because he is full of ideas,' he told Starr Sports.

