Rafa Benitez Refuses To Blame Ghana Over Christian Atsu Injury

Newcastle United are refusing to blame the Ghana FA over Christian Atsu's injury that ruled him out of their clash against Manchester United over the weekend.

Magpies manager Rafa Benitez was said to be furious over the Ghana winger's injury while he was training with the Black Stars ahead of the match against Egypt last week.

It was thought the Spanish coach was reluctant to release Atsu for the match in Cape Coast because Atsu "felt something" in the home defeat to Bournemouth before the international break.

But the 25-year-old still linked up with Ghana ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Egypt despite those injury concerns.

However, the 25-year-old was sent back to England after one training session with a thigh muscle tear.

United manager Benitez isn't blaming Ghana for the problem.

Asked by the Gazette about Atsu's injury, Benitez said: "I want to be very, very honest and clear.

"He had a kick during the game against Bournemouth, and after when he shot he was feeling it a little bit.

"He put some ice on it and said he was fine. Then he went away with the national team. He had a training session and they sent him back.

"It's not the case that they were using him and then something happened.

He had a little problem and then he went there, couldn't play and he came back.

"It's not that it's their fault. It's just something that happened."

The injury has left Benitez - who must choose between Ayoze Perez, Rolando Aarons or Jacob Murphy to deputise for Atsu - short of pace.

"Hopefully, we can manage with Rolando or Jacob if we need to do it, or maybe with the movements of Ayoze," said Benitez.

"It's what we have and we have to adapt to deal with what we have and see if we can do it."

