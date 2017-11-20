Kwesi Appiah Lauds Richard Ofori

Black Stars head coach, James Kwesi Appiah has heaped praises on goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

The former Wa All Stars shot-stopper has lived up to expectation since his call-up to the national team Kwesi Appiah is pleased with the output of the reigning Ghana Premier League best goalkeeper.

“He is doing well, I think we must encourage him and support him. He has been putting in much effort and anytime he is giving the opportunity he makes sure he utilizes it,” he told Happy FM.

“I have also been monitoring him at club level and he is doing well there too so I think we must all push him for him to maintain this kind of performance.”

At age 22, Richard Ofori is already flourishing in his career as a goalkeeper.